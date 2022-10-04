ANF recovers over four kg narcotics; three arrests

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in three operations conducted in Peshawar and Islamabad managed to recover over four kg narcotics and arrested three drug smugglers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in three operations conducted in Peshawar and Islamabad managed to recover over four kg narcotics and arrested three drug smugglers.

According to an ANF spokesman, ANF Peshawar in an operation conducted at Bacha Khan International Airport recovered three kg Ice drug from the possession of a passenger going to Sharjah.

ANF also arrested two accused at Islamabad International Airport and recovered 145 heroin-filled capsules from their possession.

87 heroin-filled capsules weighing 682 grams were recovered from the possession of a drug smuggler going to Doha while 58 heroin-filled capsules weighing 472 grams were recovered from another passenger who was going to Sharjah.

He informed that separate cases have been registered against the accused.

The spokesman said that accomplices of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.