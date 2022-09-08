UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over One Kg Ice, Arrests One Person

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2022 | 02:30 PM

ANF recovers over one kg ice, arrests one person

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has recovered more than one kilogram of ice and arrested one accused at Sialkot International Airport.

According to the ANF spokesperson, during the search, the drug was recovered from accused Noor Saleem, a resident of District Khyber who was travelling from Sialkot to Bahrain by Gulf Airline Flight number GF-773.

A case has been registered under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigation is in progress.

Pakistan

