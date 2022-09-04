ANF recovers over one ton drugs; arrests two

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on Sunday while conducting an operation managed to recover over one ton drugs and arrested two accused.

According to an ANF headquarters spokesman, ANF acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in Islamabad area and seized over one ton narcotics including 1020 kg charras and 28.

800 kg heroin besides netting two members of an inter-provincial drug smugglers gang.

The drugs concealed in a container of refrigerators were being smuggling from Balochistan.

ANF after registration of a case against the accused, started further investigation to net other members of the gang, he added.