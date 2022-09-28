ANF recovers over six kg heroin; arrests an accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in an operation on Wednesday recovered 6505 grams heroin at Bacha Khan International Airport.

According to an ANF spokesman, ANF Peshawar arrested a passenger going to Malaysia, resident of Sahiwal and recovered 6505 grams heroin concealed tactfully in trolley bag of the passenger.

A case has been registered against the accused, he said and informed that accomplices of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.