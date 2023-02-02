ANF recovers over three kg drugs in two operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting two counter-narcotics operations, seized over three kg drugs and arrested an accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Thursday.

He informed that in an operation at Islamabad International Airport, the ANF and ASF seized 2096 grams Ice drug from the trolley bag of a Bahrain-bound passenger, resident of Karachi going on flight no. GF-771.

In another operation, the ANF and FC conducted a raid in Bajaur area and recovered one kg opium from Bajaur Scouts Road.

The spokesman said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.