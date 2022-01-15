UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Three Kg Charras, Arrests Two

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2022 | 03:30 PM

ANF recovers three kg charras, arrests two

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Rawalpindi in an operation conducted near Attock Khurd on Saturday, seized three kg charras and arrested two accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Rawalpindi conducted an operation and recovered three kg charras concealed beneath the seat of a motorcycle, intercepted near Attock Khurd.

The ANF arrested Adnan Khan and Shabbir Khan, both residents of Madran. The accused were shifted to ANF police station while further investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Police Station Rawalpindi Attock

Recent Stories

Muhammad Rizwan discloses reason behind not clicki ..

Muhammad Rizwan discloses reason behind not clicking pictures with female fans

40 minutes ago
 New Zealand Warns of Strong Currents Due to Volcan ..

New Zealand Warns of Strong Currents Due to Volcanic Eruption in Tonga

50 minutes ago
 Trump to rally faithful in Arizona

Trump to rally faithful in Arizona

50 minutes ago
 Agriculture deptt seeks applications from intendin ..

Agriculture deptt seeks applications from intending farmers on wheat production ..

50 minutes ago
 Kyrgyz troops return from Kazakhstan after peaceke ..

Kyrgyz troops return from Kazakhstan after peacekeeping mission

51 minutes ago
 Activists freed but Egypt repression still 'system ..

Activists freed but Egypt repression still 'systematic'

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.