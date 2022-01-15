ANF recovers three kg charras, arrests two

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Rawalpindi in an operation conducted near Attock Khurd on Saturday, seized three kg charras and arrested two accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Rawalpindi conducted an operation and recovered three kg charras concealed beneath the seat of a motorcycle, intercepted near Attock Khurd.

The ANF arrested Adnan Khan and Shabbir Khan, both residents of Madran. The accused were shifted to ANF police station while further investigation is underway.