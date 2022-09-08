ANF recovers two kg narcotics; arrests two accused

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting two operations on Thursday managed to recover nearly two kg narcotics and arrested two accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF in an operation conducted on Islamabad International Airport, arrested an accused and recovered 124 heroin-filled capsules weighing 980 grams from his possession.

The passenger was going to Jeddah.

In another operation, ANF recovered one kg Ice drug, tactfully concealed in trolley bag of a passenger, namely Noor Saleem resident of Khyber at Sialkot International Airport.

The passenger was going to Bahrain through flight no GF-773.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.