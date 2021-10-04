ANF rehabilitation centers treat 13,200 drug-addict patients so far

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Two leading Treatment and Rehabilitation Centers, working under the Anti Narcotics Force, in Islamabad and Karachi have so far treated around 13,200 drug addict patients.

The center, established in 2005 in Islamabad Capital Territory, has so far rehabilitated 6652 drug addicts, a senior official of ANF said.

The Federal capital center is consisted of 45 bed hospital, while the Karachi hospital has the capacity to accommodate 205 patients including 25 female and juveniles each. The Karachi hospital is being managed by the Sindh government.

Since its establishment, the Karachi hospital treated a total of 6,548 drugs addict patients till Aug 2021.

Answering a question, he said no such hospital has been established in Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.