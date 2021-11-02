UrduPoint.com

ANF Rehabilitation Centers Treat 13,200 Drug Addicts

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 01:36 PM

ANF rehabilitation centers treat 13,200 drug addicts

Two leading treatment and rehabilitation centres, working under the Anti Narcotics Force, in Islamabad and Karachi have so far treated around 13,200 drug addicts

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Two leading treatment and rehabilitation centres, working under the Anti Narcotics Force, in Islamabad and Karachi have so far treated around 13,200 drug addicts.

The centre, established in 2005 in Islamabad Capital Territory, has so far rehabilitated 6652 drug addicts, a senior ANF official said.

The Federal capital centre is consisting of 45-bed hospital and the Karachi hospital has the capacity to accommodate 205 patients including 25 female and juveniles each.

The Karachi hospital is being managed by the Sindh government.

Since its establishment, the Karachi hospital treated a total of 6,548 drugs addicts till Aug 2021.

Replying to a question, he said no such hospital has been established in Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

To a question he said, the government would establish more drug rehabilitation centers across the country to treat drug addicts. "Elimination of drugs from society was imperative to ensure healthy society," he said.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Drugs From Government

Recent Stories

Relatives desperate for news after Lagos building ..

Relatives desperate for news after Lagos building collapse

26 seconds ago
 ANF seizes ice drug, cocaine arrests Nigerian nati ..

ANF seizes ice drug, cocaine arrests Nigerian national

27 seconds ago
 Q1 FY 2021-22: Govt. releases Rs1,624.770 million ..

Q1 FY 2021-22: Govt. releases Rs1,624.770 million for 13 petroleum sector projec ..

29 seconds ago
 Punjab govt to release 860 TLP workers today

Punjab govt to release 860 TLP workers today

13 minutes ago
 COVAX-19 Developer Faces Sack for Refusing to Rece ..

COVAX-19 Developer Faces Sack for Refusing to Receive Vaccines Other Than Jab He ..

3 minutes ago
 S.Korea reports 1,589 more COVID-19 cases, 367,974 ..

S.Korea reports 1,589 more COVID-19 cases, 367,974 in total

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.