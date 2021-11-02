ANF rehabilitation centers treat 13,200 drug addicts

Two leading treatment and rehabilitation centres, working under the Anti Narcotics Force, in Islamabad and Karachi have so far treated around 13,200 drug addicts

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Two leading treatment and rehabilitation centres, working under the Anti Narcotics Force, in Islamabad and Karachi have so far treated around 13,200 drug addicts.

The centre, established in 2005 in Islamabad Capital Territory, has so far rehabilitated 6652 drug addicts, a senior ANF official said.

The Federal capital centre is consisting of 45-bed hospital and the Karachi hospital has the capacity to accommodate 205 patients including 25 female and juveniles each.

The Karachi hospital is being managed by the Sindh government.

Since its establishment, the Karachi hospital treated a total of 6,548 drugs addicts till Aug 2021.

Replying to a question, he said no such hospital has been established in Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

To a question he said, the government would establish more drug rehabilitation centers across the country to treat drug addicts. "Elimination of drugs from society was imperative to ensure healthy society," he said.