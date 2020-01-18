ANF reserves its verdict on Rana Sana Ullah’s petition for video record and vehicle

(@fidahassanain)

Rana Sana Ullah filed petition that his vehicle, document and video record recovered from his car.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Jan 18th, 2020) An Anti-Narcotics Court reserved its verdict on petition filed by PML-N MNA and former Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah seeking release of his vehicle and provision of footages allegedly possessed by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) as evidence here on Saturday.

As the hearing commenced, the ANF’s prosecutor argued that Sanaullah’s lawyers have been using delaying tactics, and pleaded with the court to conduct proceedings of the case on a daily basis. The court adjourned the hearing till February 8 in a narcotics case.