Open Menu

ANF Seize $179 Mln Drug, Arrest 28 Drug Peddlers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2023 | 01:00 PM

ANF seize $179 mln drug, arrest 28 drug peddlers

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has seized a staggering $179.275 million worth of drugs, chemicals, and illicit substances during a nationwide crackdown.

According to a spokesperson of ANF, the extensive law enforcement initiative led to the apprehension of 28 individuals, including a foreign national and a woman, and the confiscation of a total of 1,975.374 kilograms of narcotics, alongside significant quantities of chemicals used in drug production.

The seized drugs included 42.100 kilograms of opium, 15.395 kilograms of heroin, 200.110 kilograms of hashish, 5 kilograms of crystal heroin, 383.100 kilograms of methamphetamine (Ice), 1,329 kilograms of ephedrine, as well as smaller quantities of weed and ecstasy tablets.

Additionally, the ANF impounded 12 vehicles that were believed to be connected to the drug trade.

The extensive operation spanned 37 counter-narcotics missions conducted throughout the country, with each region making significant contributions to the overall success.

ANF Balochistan recovered 1,732.5 kilograms of drugs and chemicals, ANF Punjab seized 138.225 kilograms of narcotics, ANF KPK recovered 89.530 kilograms of illicit substances, ANF North uncovered 3.019 kilograms of drugs, and ANF Sindh seized 12.100 kilograms of narcotics in their respective operations.

Cases have been registered at the respective ANF Police Stations under the CNS Act 1997 (Amended 2022), and investigations are currently underway.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Punjab Drugs Vehicles Women Million

Recent Stories

COP28 delegation highlights impact of climate chan ..

COP28 delegation highlights impact of climate change on displaced communities in ..

5 minutes ago
 UAE Foreign Minister receives EU Special Represent ..

UAE Foreign Minister receives EU Special Representative for the Gulf

5 minutes ago
 US clarifies issue of visa denial to PTI affiliate ..

US clarifies issue of visa denial to PTI affiliated its Pakistani citizens

57 minutes ago
 CIFTIS 2023 highlights China&#039;s action for car ..

CIFTIS 2023 highlights China&#039;s action for carbon neutrality

1 hour ago
 Caretaker PM lays floral wreath at martyrs' memori ..

Caretaker PM lays floral wreath at martyrs' memorial in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 COAS calls for promoting Pak-Uzbek military cooper ..

COAS calls for promoting Pak-Uzbek military cooperation, intelligence sharing

2 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate King of Eswatini on Natio ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Eswatini on National Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2023

4 hours ago
 18th G20 Summit: An opportunity to build a more re ..

18th G20 Summit: An opportunity to build a more resilient global economy

12 hours ago
 UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid Al Makt ..

UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi

12 hours ago
 India&#039;s G20 Summit: Who are the attendees and ..

India&#039;s G20 Summit: Who are the attendees and absentees?

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan