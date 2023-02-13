UrduPoint.com

ANF Seize 237 Kg Hashish, 6020 Litres Prohibited Chemicals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2023 | 12:40 PM

ANF seize 237 kg hashish, 6020 litres prohibited chemicals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in operations against the drug peddlers across the counter seized over 237 kilograms of hashish and 6020 litres of prohibited chemicals, said an ANF spokesman.

In a joint operation, ANF and Motorway Police near Sheikhupura Motorway recovered 186 kg of hashish and 14 kg of opium from a vehicle.

In another operation, the force near the Zero Line Torkham border seized 12 kg of hashish from plastic bags.

In another operation at the Pak-Afghan border, the ANF and FC in Khyber seized 39 kg of hashish. The force also recovered about 6,020 litres of prohibited chemicals near Chaman in a raid.

The cases registered under the Anti-Narcotics Act against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Vehicle Chaman Sheikhupura Border From

Recent Stories

PM directs to expedite work on solar, wind power p ..

PM directs to expedite work on solar, wind power projects

1 hour ago
 Second round of Pakistan-US Mid-Level Defence Dial ..

Second round of Pakistan-US Mid-Level Defence Dialogue begins today

1 hour ago
 Spirited Pakistan stunned by India's late charge

Spirited Pakistan stunned by India's late charge

1 hour ago
 Ready, Steady, Go! HBL PSL 8 begins today

Ready, Steady, Go! HBL PSL 8 begins today

2 hours ago
 Dubai International Football Academies Forum discu ..

Dubai International Football Academies Forum discusses talents development progr ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.