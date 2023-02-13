ANF seize 237 kg hashish, 6020 litres prohibited chemicals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in operations against the drug peddlers across the counter seized over 237 kilograms of hashish and 6020 litres of prohibited chemicals, said an ANF spokesman.

In a joint operation, ANF and Motorway Police near Sheikhupura Motorway recovered 186 kg of hashish and 14 kg of opium from a vehicle.

In another operation, the force near the Zero Line Torkham border seized 12 kg of hashish from plastic bags.

In another operation at the Pak-Afghan border, the ANF and FC in Khyber seized 39 kg of hashish. The force also recovered about 6,020 litres of prohibited chemicals near Chaman in a raid.

The cases registered under the Anti-Narcotics Act against the accused.