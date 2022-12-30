ANF seize 25 kg heroin, arrest one drug peddler

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized 40 kg of heroin from a pick-up near Peshawar Hayatabad and arrested one drug peddler.

According to a spokesperson of ANF, the force in another operation at Islamabad International Airport recovered 100 capsules filled with heroin from the stomach of the accused who was travelling to Sharjah on Flight No. PK 209.

Cases have been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act.