UrduPoint.com

ANF Seize 25 Kg Heroin, Arrest One Drug Peddler

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2022 | 12:10 PM

ANF seize 25 kg heroin, arrest one drug peddler

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized 40 kg of heroin from a pick-up near Peshawar Hayatabad and arrested one drug peddler.

According to a spokesperson of ANF, the force in another operation at Islamabad International Airport recovered 100 capsules filled with heroin from the stomach of the accused who was travelling to Sharjah on Flight No. PK 209.

Cases have been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act.

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar Sharjah From Airport

Recent Stories

SEHA announces closure of all COVID-19 centres in ..

SEHA announces closure of all COVID-19 centres in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Al Dhafra

41 minutes ago
 Local Press: UAE a bulwark of care for all

Local Press: UAE a bulwark of care for all

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th December 2022

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler announces extra monthly grants for f ..

Sharjah Ruler announces extra monthly grants for federal pensioners

10 hours ago
 Brazilian soccer legend Pele dies at 82

Brazilian soccer legend Pele dies at 82

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.