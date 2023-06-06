UrduPoint.com

ANF Seize 2854 Kg Of Drugs, Arrest 18 Peddlers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2023 | 03:10 PM

ANF seize 2854 kg of drugs, arrest 18 peddlers

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized over 2854 kg of drugs and 112.7 litres of Hydrochloric Acid (HCL) Chemical worth US$ 70.411 million internationally and arrested 18 persons including a foreigner and impounded 6 vehicles while conducting 26 counter-narcotics operations throughout the country.

According to a spokesperson of ANF the seized drugs included 2300.1 Kg Opium, 28.312 Kg Heroin, 45 Kg Crystal, 446.713 Kg Hashish, 34.216 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice) and 0.057 Gram Ecstasy Tabs (100 x Tabs).

ANF Balochistan recovered 2506 Kg of drugs & 112.7 litres of Hydrochloric Acid (HCL) Chemicals in 7 operations while arresting 2 persons involved in drug smuggling and impounded a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 2281 Kg of Opium, 20 Kg of Heroin, 160 Kg of Hashish and 45 Kg of Crystal.

ANF Punjab recovered 8.032 Kg of drugs in 6 operations while arresting 6 persons involved in drug smuggling and impounded 2 vehicles.

The seized drugs comprised 1.312 Kg of Heroin, 2.500 Kg of Hashish and 4.220 Kg of Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF KPK recovered 72 Kg of drugs in 4 operations while arresting 3 persons involved in drug smuggling and impounded a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 1.800 Kg Opium, 69.200 Kg hashish and 1 Kg methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF Sindh recovered 202.066 Kg of drugs in 5 operations while arresting 4 persons including a foreigner involved in drug smuggling and impounded a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 173.070 Kg of hashish and 28.996 Kg of Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF North recovered 66.3 Kg of drugs in 4 operations while arresting 3 persons in drug smuggling and impounding a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 17.300 Kg Opium, 7 Kg Heroin, 41.943 Kg Hashish and 0.057 Gram Ecstasy Tabs (100 x Tabs).

Cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 (Amended 2022) and further investigations are under process.

More Stories From Pakistan

