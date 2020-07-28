ANF seize 3.6kg hashish

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force Punjab has arrested two drug peddlers and seized contraband from their possession near here Tuesday.

According to official source, a team of ANF stopped a motorcycle near Dhanola Chowk on Millat Roadand during search recovered 3.6kg hashish from the bike riders--Muhammad Zahid and Adnan Khan.

A case has been registered against accused.