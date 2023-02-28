ANF seize 909 kg of drugs worth US$ 257.456 mln internationally

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized 909.008 kg of drugs worth US$ 257.456 million internationally, arrested 27 drug peddlers including 3 foreigners, and impounded 8 vehicles while conducting 19 counter-narcotics operations throughout the country.

The seized drugs comprised 215.208 kg heroin, 262.723 kg hashish, 27 kg opium, 203.302 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 200 kg morphine and 0.775 Kg Xanax Tabs (3875 x Tablets).

ANF in Balochistan recovered 460.400 Kg of Drugs in 3 operations while arresting 3 persons involved in drug smuggling and impounding 2 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 200 Kg of Heroin, 60.400 Kg of Hashish and 200 Kg of Morphine.

The force in Punjab recovered 22.695 Kg of Drugs in 4 operations while arresting 3 persons involved in drug smuggling. The seized drugs comprised 12.520 Kg of Heroin, 8.400 Kg of Hashish, 0.

600 Kg of Opium, 0.400 Kg of Methamphetamine (Ice) and 0.775 Kg of Xanax Tabs (3875 x Tablets).

ANF in KPK recovered 87.118 Kg of Drugs in 4 operations while arresting 4 persons involved in drug smuggling and impounded 2 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 0.595 Kg of Heroin, 68.523 Kg of Hashish and 18 Kg of Opium.

The force in Sindh recovered 200 Kg of Methamphetamine (Ice) drugs in an operation while arresting 6 persons including 3 foreigners involved in drug smuggling.

ANF North recovered 138.795 Kg of drugs in 7 operations, arrested 11 persons in drug smuggling and impounded 4 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 2.093 Kg of Heroin, 125.400 Kg of Hashish, 8.400 Kg of Opium and 2.902 Kg of Methamphetamine (Ice).

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 (Amended 2022) and further investigations are under process.