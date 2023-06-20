ANF seize drugs worth over $22 mln in nationwide operations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has conducted a series of successful operations throughout the country, resulting in the seizure of a significant amount of drugs with an estimated value of over $22 million in the international market.

The operations led to the arrest of 38 individuals, including two women and two foreigners, while also impounding 14 vehicles, said a spokesperson of ANF.

In total, the seized drugs amounted to 731.615 kilograms and included various substances.

The breakdown of the seized drugs is as follows: 53 kilograms of opium, 136.72 kilograms of heroin, 521.413 kilograms of hashish, 15.650 kilograms of methamphetamine (also known as ice), 4.750 kilograms of weed, and 82 grams of ecstasy tabs (140 tablets).

ANF Balochistan conducted four operations, resulting in the recovery of 240.75 kilograms of drugs and 4 kilograms of suspected drugs.

Five individuals involved in drug smuggling were arrested, and a vehicle was impounded. The seized drugs in Balochistan included 50 kilograms of heroin, 186 kilograms of hashish, and 4.750 kilograms of weed.

ANF Punjab carried out nine operations, leading to the recovery of 215.132 kilograms of drugs.

Thirteen individuals, including a woman, were arrested, and four vehicles were impounded. The seized drugs in Punjab consisted of 33.600 kilograms of opium, 0.720 kilograms of heroin, and 180.812 kilograms of hashish.

In ANF Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), ten operations resulted in the recovery of 181.

781 kilograms of drugs. Five individuals involved in drug smuggling were apprehended, and two vehicles were seized.

The seized drugs in KPK included 14.400 kilograms of opium, 84 kilograms of heroin, 76.631 kilograms of hashish, and 6.750 kilograms of methamphetamine (ice).

ANF Sindh conducted eight operations, leading to the recovery of 45.050 kilograms of drugs. Seven individuals involved in drug smuggling were arrested, and three vehicles were impounded. The seized drugs in Sindh comprised 39 kilograms of hashish and 6.050 kilograms of methamphetamine (ice).

ANF North carried out seven operations, resulting in the recovery of 48.902 kilograms of drugs. Eight individuals, including a woman and two foreigners, were arrested, and four vehicles were impounded.

The seized drugs in the northern region included 5 kilograms of opium, 2 kilograms of heroin, 38.970 kilograms of hashish, 2.850 kilograms of methamphetamine (ice), and 82 grams of ecstasy tabs (140 tablets).

The ANF's efforts demonstrate a strong commitment to combating drug trafficking and preventing the illegal drug trade within Pakistan. These operations contribute significantly to safeguarding public health and ensuring the safety and security of the nation.

Cases have been registered at the respective ANF Police Stations under the Control of Narcotics Substances (CNS) Act 1997 (Amended 2022), and further investigations are underway.