UrduPoint.com

ANF Seize Drugs Worth Over $22 Mln In Nationwide Operations

Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2023 | 06:40 PM

ANF seize drugs worth over $22 mln in nationwide operations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has conducted a series of successful operations throughout the country, resulting in the seizure of a significant amount of drugs with an estimated value of over $22 million in the international market.

The operations led to the arrest of 38 individuals, including two women and two foreigners, while also impounding 14 vehicles, said a spokesperson of ANF.

In total, the seized drugs amounted to 731.615 kilograms and included various substances.

The breakdown of the seized drugs is as follows: 53 kilograms of opium, 136.72 kilograms of heroin, 521.413 kilograms of hashish, 15.650 kilograms of methamphetamine (also known as ice), 4.750 kilograms of weed, and 82 grams of ecstasy tabs (140 tablets).

ANF Balochistan conducted four operations, resulting in the recovery of 240.75 kilograms of drugs and 4 kilograms of suspected drugs.

Five individuals involved in drug smuggling were arrested, and a vehicle was impounded. The seized drugs in Balochistan included 50 kilograms of heroin, 186 kilograms of hashish, and 4.750 kilograms of weed.

ANF Punjab carried out nine operations, leading to the recovery of 215.132 kilograms of drugs.

Thirteen individuals, including a woman, were arrested, and four vehicles were impounded. The seized drugs in Punjab consisted of 33.600 kilograms of opium, 0.720 kilograms of heroin, and 180.812 kilograms of hashish.

In ANF Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), ten operations resulted in the recovery of 181.

781 kilograms of drugs. Five individuals involved in drug smuggling were apprehended, and two vehicles were seized.

The seized drugs in KPK included 14.400 kilograms of opium, 84 kilograms of heroin, 76.631 kilograms of hashish, and 6.750 kilograms of methamphetamine (ice).

ANF Sindh conducted eight operations, leading to the recovery of 45.050 kilograms of drugs. Seven individuals involved in drug smuggling were arrested, and three vehicles were impounded. The seized drugs in Sindh comprised 39 kilograms of hashish and 6.050 kilograms of methamphetamine (ice).

ANF North carried out seven operations, resulting in the recovery of 48.902 kilograms of drugs. Eight individuals, including a woman and two foreigners, were arrested, and four vehicles were impounded.

The seized drugs in the northern region included 5 kilograms of opium, 2 kilograms of heroin, 38.970 kilograms of hashish, 2.850 kilograms of methamphetamine (ice), and 82 grams of ecstasy tabs (140 tablets).

The ANF's efforts demonstrate a strong commitment to combating drug trafficking and preventing the illegal drug trade within Pakistan. These operations contribute significantly to safeguarding public health and ensuring the safety and security of the nation.

Cases have been registered at the respective ANF Police Stations under the Control of Narcotics Substances (CNS) Act 1997 (Amended 2022), and further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Punjab Drugs Vehicles Vehicle Women Market Million

Recent Stories

President of Malta visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosqu ..

President of Malta visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

20 minutes ago
 UAE sends fourth aid ship to Syria

UAE sends fourth aid ship to Syria

20 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority, Majlis Abu Dha ..

Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority, Majlis Abu Dhabi organise session on protect ..

20 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host 3rd edition of Spartan World Cha ..

Abu Dhabi to host 3rd edition of Spartan World Championships

20 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund partners with Bahrain’s Hope Ventur ..

Khalifa Fund partners with Bahrain’s Hope Ventures to expand Beban TV show to ..

35 minutes ago
 Ethmar International Holding acquires Lamar Reside ..

Ethmar International Holding acquires Lamar Residences on Abu Dhabi&#039;s Al Ra ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.