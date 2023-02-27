UrduPoint.com

ANF Seize Hashish, Opium, Ice, Arrest Nine Drug Peddlers

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2023 | 07:20 PM

ANF seize hashish, opium, ice, arrest nine drug peddlers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force recovered over 56 kg of hashish, over 8 kg of opium and two kg of ice in five different operations and arrested nine drug peddlers.

According to an ANF spokesperson, the force recovered 56 kg 400 grams of hashish and 8 kg 400 grams of opium from a car in an operation near Islamabad Motorway and arrested 4 drug pushers.

In an operation at Islamabad International Airport, the force seized 2 kg 108 grams of ice from the accused who was going to Doha. The recovered drugs were hidden in a suitcase.

While conducting an operation near Islamabad Motorway, the force recovered 2 kg heroin from the accused resident of Nowshera.

The force seized 500 grams of ice from the car while conducting an operation near Burhan Toll Plaza and arrested two drug peddlers.

In a Joint operation, the ANF and ASF at Bacha Khan International Airport seized about 123 grams of hashish from the accused who was travelling to Abu Dhabi from flight number PK 217. The recovered drugs were hidden in shoes.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against drug peddlers.

