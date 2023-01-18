ANF seize over 1151 kg drugs, arrest 28 drug pushers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized 1151.015 kg of drugs, 13.32 kg of suspected substance, 400 kg Betel Nut and 38 kg 'Ratan Pan Masala' worth US$ 38.020 million internationally, arrested 28 drug pushers including two women and two Afghan Nationals, impounded nine vehicles while conducting 39 counter-narcotics operations throughout the country during last week.

According to ANF spokesman, the seized drugs comprised 9.317 kg Heroin, 975.995 kg Hashish, 117.122 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 23.600 kg Opium, 6.232 kg Amphetamine, 0.354 kg Marijuana/Weed, 0.530 kg Ketamine, 10 Ecstasy Tabs, 8000 Rochi-2 Tabs, 16.5 kg socked Ice, 13.2 kg suspected substance, 400 kg Betel Nut and 38 kg 'Ratan Pan Masala'.

In Balochistan, ANF recovered 835.99 kg of drugs in three operations and arrested two afghan nationals involved in drug smuggling. The seized drugs comprised 700 kg Hashish, 115.5 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 20 kg Opium and 0.490 kg Heroin.

In Punjab ANF, recovered 38.675 kg of drugs in six operations and arrested two persons including a female involved in drug smuggling and impounded two vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 0.

295 kg Heroin, 37.5 kg Hashish, 0.300 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 0.530 kg Ketamine and 0.050 kg Marijuana.

In KPK, the force recovered 115.444 Kg of Drugs in 11 operations and arrested seven persons involved in drug smuggling and impounded two vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 5.624 kg Heroin and 109.82 kg Hashish.

In Sindh, the ANF recovered 117.344 kg of drugs, 13.32 kg of suspected substance, 400 kg Betel Nut and 38 kg 'Ratan Pan Masala' in seven operations, arrested five persons involved in drug smuggling and impounded two vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 2.080 kg Heroin, 114 kg Hashish and 1.264 kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF North recovered 43.562 kg of drugs in 12 operations, arrested 12 persons including a female involved in smuggling and impounded three vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 3.6 kg Opium, 0.828 kg Heroin, 14.675 kg Hashish, 0.058 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 6.232 kg Amphetamine (Ice), 0.304 kg Weed, 8000 Rochi-2 Tabs (1.358 kg), 10 Ecstasy Tabs (0.007 kg) and 16.5 kg socked Ice.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 (Amended 2022) while further investigations are under process.