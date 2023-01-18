UrduPoint.com

ANF Seize Over 1151 Kg Drugs, Arrest 28 Drug Pushers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2023 | 12:50 PM

ANF seize over 1151 kg drugs, arrest 28 drug pushers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized 1151.015 kg of drugs, 13.32 kg of suspected substance, 400 kg Betel Nut and 38 kg 'Ratan Pan Masala' worth US$ 38.020 million internationally, arrested 28 drug pushers including two women and two Afghan Nationals, impounded nine vehicles while conducting 39 counter-narcotics operations throughout the country during last week.

According to ANF spokesman, the seized drugs comprised 9.317 kg Heroin, 975.995 kg Hashish, 117.122 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 23.600 kg Opium, 6.232 kg Amphetamine, 0.354 kg Marijuana/Weed, 0.530 kg Ketamine, 10 Ecstasy Tabs, 8000 Rochi-2 Tabs, 16.5 kg socked Ice, 13.2 kg suspected substance, 400 kg Betel Nut and 38 kg 'Ratan Pan Masala'.

In Balochistan, ANF recovered 835.99 kg of drugs in three operations and arrested two afghan nationals involved in drug smuggling. The seized drugs comprised 700 kg Hashish, 115.5 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 20 kg Opium and 0.490 kg Heroin.

In Punjab ANF, recovered 38.675 kg of drugs in six operations and arrested two persons including a female involved in drug smuggling and impounded two vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 0.

295 kg Heroin, 37.5 kg Hashish, 0.300 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 0.530 kg Ketamine and 0.050 kg Marijuana.

In KPK, the force recovered 115.444 Kg of Drugs in 11 operations and arrested seven persons involved in drug smuggling and impounded two vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 5.624 kg Heroin and 109.82 kg Hashish.

In Sindh, the ANF recovered 117.344 kg of drugs, 13.32 kg of suspected substance, 400 kg Betel Nut and 38 kg 'Ratan Pan Masala' in seven operations, arrested five persons involved in drug smuggling and impounded two vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 2.080 kg Heroin, 114 kg Hashish and 1.264 kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF North recovered 43.562 kg of drugs in 12 operations, arrested 12 persons including a female involved in smuggling and impounded three vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 3.6 kg Opium, 0.828 kg Heroin, 14.675 kg Hashish, 0.058 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 6.232 kg Amphetamine (Ice), 0.304 kg Weed, 8000 Rochi-2 Tabs (1.358 kg), 10 Ecstasy Tabs (0.007 kg) and 16.5 kg socked Ice.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 (Amended 2022) while further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Sindh Afghanistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Punjab Drugs Vehicles Women Million

Recent Stories

Bilawal appreciates Spain, EU as Pakistan's steadf ..

Bilawal appreciates Spain, EU as Pakistan's steadfast partners

34 minutes ago
 KP Governor Ali dissolved provincial assembly

KP Governor Ali dissolved provincial assembly

43 minutes ago
 Security forces kill four terrorists in Balochista ..

Security forces kill four terrorists in Balochistan

1 hour ago
 RAK Ruler reviews achievements, plans of Emirati T ..

RAK Ruler reviews achievements, plans of Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th January 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.