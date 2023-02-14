(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized 741.693 Kg of drugs, 6020 litres of Hydrochloric Acid (HCL) worth US$ 17.827 million internationally, arrested 19 drug peddlers including 3 women impounded 4 vehicles while conducting 30 counter-narcotics operations throughout the country.

According to a spokesperson of ANF, the seized drugs comprised 5.338 Kg Heroin, 689.741 Kg Hashish, 14 Kg Opium, 11.556 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 20.430 Kg Amphetamine and 3376 x Diazepam Tabs (0.628 Kgs).

ANF Balochistan in recovered 239.200 Kg of Drugs and 6020 Liters of Hydrochloric Acid (HCL) in 5 operations and impounded a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 3 Kg Heroin, 227 Kg Hashish and 9.200 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF Punjab recovered 202.580 Kg of Drugs in 4 operations while arresting 2 persons involved in drug smuggling and impounded a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 1.080 Kg of Heroin, 14 Kg of Opium and 187.

500 Kg of Hashish.

ANF Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recovered 221.767 Kg of Drugs in 11 operations while arresting 4 persons involved in drug smuggling. The seized drugs comprised 199.841 Kg Hashish, 1.496 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice) and 20.430 Kg Amphetamine.

ANF Sindh recovered 73.980 Kg of Drugs in 4 operations while arresting 7 persons including 3 women involved in drug smuggling and impounded 2 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 1.180 Kg Heroin, 72 Kg Hashish and 0.800 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF North recovered 4.166 Kg of drugs in 6 operations and arrested 6 persons including a foreigner in drug smuggling. The seized drugs comprised 0.078 Kg Heroin, 3.400 Kg Hashish, 0.060 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice) and 3376 x Diazepam Tablets (weighing 0.628 Kg).

Cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 (Amended 2022) and further investigations are under process.