UrduPoint.com

ANF Seized 1.220 Kg Heroin, Arrested Drugs Pusher

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 03:55 PM

ANF seized 1.220 kg heroin, arrested drugs pusher

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Punjab, in an operation near Kanganpur area, seized about 1.220 kilograms of heroin and managed to arrest one drugs pusher

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Punjab, in an operation near Kanganpur area, seized about 1.220 kilograms of heroin and managed to arrest one drugs pusher.

According to a spokesperson, the accused identified as Mohammad Afzal resident of Kasur.

While in another operation in DHL Kot Lakhpat Lahore, about 960 grams of heroin was recovered from a parcel. The drugs were expertly hidden in flyer bags.

The parcel was booked by Muhammad Haris Anwar, a resident of Pakpattan to a man named Peter in Greece. The further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Drugs Man Kasur Greece Pakpattan From

Recent Stories

UAE Ministry of Finance, Indonesian counterpart di ..

UAE Ministry of Finance, Indonesian counterpart discuss bolstering economic rela ..

33 seconds ago
 School games vital for promoting sports in Pakista ..

School games vital for promoting sports in Pakistan, says Marriyyah Samin

5 minutes ago
 Danish authorities bust illegal mink farm

Danish authorities bust illegal mink farm

5 minutes ago
 10 commercial units booked for causing smog

10 commercial units booked for causing smog

5 minutes ago
 Putin Says All Russian Requests for Navalny Poison ..

Putin Says All Russian Requests for Navalny Poisoning Evidence Were Met With Sil ..

5 minutes ago
 New COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles more than double ..

New COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles more than doubled in one day

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.