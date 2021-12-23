ANF Seized 1.220 Kg Heroin, Arrested Drugs Pusher
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Punjab, in an operation near Kanganpur area, seized about 1.220 kilograms of heroin and managed to arrest one drugs pusher.
According to a spokesperson, the accused identified as Mohammad Afzal resident of Kasur.
While in another operation in DHL Kot Lakhpat Lahore, about 960 grams of heroin was recovered from a parcel. The drugs were expertly hidden in flyer bags.
The parcel was booked by Muhammad Haris Anwar, a resident of Pakpattan to a man named Peter in Greece. The further investigations are underway.