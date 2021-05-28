ANF seized 2049 kg drugs during countrywide operations

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan seized 2049 kg narcotics valuing US $ 298.483 million internationally, arrested 16 culprits including 2 foreigners and impounded 5 vehicles while conducting 18 counter-narcotics strikes throughout the country

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan seized 2049 kg narcotics valuing US $ 298.483 million internationally, arrested 16 culprits including 2 foreigners and impounded 5 vehicles while conducting 18 counter-narcotics strikes throughout the country.

In Balochistan, ANF Nokundi police station recovered 465 kg heroin from a dry rainforests located near Killi Gonkoh, Tehsil Yakmach, District Chaghi.

In another operation, ANF Police Station Quetta intercepted a Motorcycle near Shabbir Sharif Market, Quetta Cantt and recovered 980 gram hashish from personal possession of the two arrested accused persons namely Ali Muhammad and Muhammad Akbar both residents of Quetta.

In third operation, Police Station ANF Dalbandin recovered 521.450 kg heroin from general area of Zard Koh located at Girdi Jungle, Tehsil Dalbandin, District Chaghi. In fourth operation, Police Station ANF Nokundi recovered 535 kg Heroin from an abandon house situated at Koh-e-Sultan, District Chaghi.

In Punjab, Police Station ANF Sialkot arrested a Nigerian lady identified as Chisom Queen and recovered 1.010 kg cocaine from her personal bag.

During further investigation, she admitted the presence of cocaine filled capsules in her stomach, on which she was admitted in hospital and recovered 5 cocaine filled capsules (weighing 65 gram) from her stomach. She was trying to smuggle drugs from Doha (Qatar) to Pakistan through Qatar Airways Flight No QR-630.

In another operation, Police Station Regional Directorate ANF Punjab in collaboration with Punjab Rangers intercepted a car near Khem Kiran Ranger checkpost, District Kasur and recovered 2.7 kg opium, 0.400 kg heroin & 2.700 kg hashish from the possession of the two arrested accused Sajid Maqsood and Habib Ullah both resident of Kasur.

In third operation, Police Station ANF Lahore intercepted a car near Kot Abdul Malik Motorway Toll Plaza, Sheikhupura and recovered 2.400 kg opium, 1 kg heroin & 56.400 kg hashish from secret cavities of the said vehicle.

An accused Ghulam Haseeb resident of Rawalpindi was arrested on the spot. In fourth operation, Police Station Regional Directorate ANF Punjab in collaboration with ASF recovered 0.732 kg heroin near cargo gate of Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore which was concealed in engine of tractor and arrested 2 accused namely Syed Ali Imran Jaffery resident of Lahore and Rizwan Ahmed resident of Sargodha.

In KPK, Police Station Regional Directorate ANF KPK arrested an Afghan national identified as Hameed Ullah at Torkham border and recovered 1700 ecstasy tablets (weighing 970 gram) which was tactfully concealed in sweets box.

In another operation, Police Station Regional Directorate ANF KPK in collaboration with FC KPK (North) seized 124.800 kg hashish and 25.800 opium near Shin Qamar FC Check Post, District Khyber. The recovered drugs were concealed in 5 plastic sacks.

In third operation, Police Station ANF Peshawar arrested an accused namely Shahzaib resident of Khyber at Bacha Khan international airport on the suspicion of ingested narco filled capsules in his stomach. The accused was shifted to Khyber Teaching Hospital where he delivered 134 amphetamine filled capsules (weighing 633 gram). The accused was travelling to Bahrain through Flight No. GF-785.

In fourth operation, Police Station ANF Regional Directorate KPK conducted an intelligence base raid at House No. 2 located at Street No. 1, Khushal Town, Peshawar and recovered 7.2 kg hashish from the said house. Two accused persons namely Faheem Khan and Muhammad Adil both residents of Peshawar were arrested on the spot.

In fifth operation, Police Station ANF Regional Directorate KPK in collaboration with FC KPK (North) raided near general area of Zarri checkpost, Landi Kotal and recovered 100 kg hashish and 29 kg heroin which was concealed in plastic sacks.

In sixth operation, Police Station ANF Kohat in collaboration with FC KPK (North) recovered 50 kg hashish from Kohat Matni road which was concealed in plastic sacks.

In seventh operation, Police Station ANF Mansehra in collaboration with FC KPK (North) conducted a raid near Labarkot Check Post Mansehra and recovered 50 kg hashish and 3.768 kg amphetamine (Ice) which was concealed in plastic sacks.

In eighth operation, Police Station ANF Dera Ismail Khan in collaboration with FC KPK (North) conducted a raid near Bannu Road, Dera Ismail Khan and seized 50 kg hashish which was concealed in plastic sacks.

In Rawalpindi, Police Station Regional Directorate ANF North in collaboration with ASF arrested an accused namely Sameer Khan resident of Swabi at Islamabad International Airport and recovered 6.544 kg Methamphetamine (Ice) concealed in Tea Packets placed in his luggage. The arrested accused was travelling to Qatar through Flight No. QR-633.

In another operation, Police Station ANF Dina intercepted 2 vehicles at GT Road, Dina and recovered 10 kg heroin from the possession of three arrested accused identified as Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Naveed and Asad Mehmood all residents of Jehlum.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are underway.