ANF Seized 22 Kg Ice, Six Kg Hashish

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2022 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized 22 kg of ice and six kg of hashish and arrested three drug peddlers during a nationwide crackdown against smugglers of contraband items.

According to a spokesperson of ANF, the force recovered 4 kg of ice from the trolley bag of the accused who was going to Bahrain from Islamabad International Airport on Flight No.

GF 771. The force arrested the accused.

In the joint operation, ANF and FC in Khyber seized over 18 kg of ice and 6 kg of hashish from the car and arrested two drug pushers.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act.

