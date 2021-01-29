UrduPoint.com
ANF Seized 2205.215 Kg Drugs Valuing $63.232 Mln

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

ANF seized 2205.215 kg drugs valuing $63.232 mln

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotics Force Pakistan seized 2205.215 kg narcotics valuing US$ 63.232 million besides, arresting 23 culprits including a female and impounded 11 vehicles in 24 crackdowns across the country.

The seized drugs Heroin 31.565 kg, Hashish 658.25 kg, Opium 1511.56 kg,Amphetamine (Ice) 3.84 kg, informed a spokesman,All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are underway.

