ANF seized 2849.097kg drugs in 21 operations

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th February, 2020) Anti Narcotics Force Pakistan seized 2849.097 kg narcotics valuing Rs 35.32 billion internationally, arrested 24 culprits including one foreigner and impounded 03 vehicles while conducting 21 counter-narcotics strikes.

The seized drugs comprised 1700.1 Kg Hashish, 1141.9 Kg Heroin, 6.907 Kg Methamphetamine/ Ice, 0.190 Kg Opium & 2.250 liters liquor (wine).The staff of ANF Balochistan, Hub Police Station intercepted a passenger vehicle and recovered 2 kg Heroin and 1.130 kg Methamphetamine from personal possession of arrested accused namely Ali Shah resident of Dalbandin while placing Naka on ANF Vinder Check Post.

In another case ANF Balochistan recovered 1102 Kgs Heroin from mountainous area of Kisrab rainy nulla Girdi Jungle at Tehsil Dalbandin District Chaghi. In third operation, ANF Quetta recovered 1640 kg Hashish from Killi Doulangi Tehsil Gulistan District Qilla Abdullah.

As per initial information, the recovered drugs were stored for handing over to some other narcotics gang.As per details, ANF Rawalpindi conducted an operation at residence of two accused persons namely Amjad and Faisal resident of Attock and recovered 190 grams opium, 300 grams hashish and 2.250 litter liquor (wine) from the their house.

Both the accused persons managed to escape. In another operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested one Pakistani national namely Sajjad Wazir resident of Kohat on profiling basis at Islamabad International Airport who was travelling to Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) and recovered 1.270 Kg Amphetamine which was concealed in cooking pots from his travelling bag.In third operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested one accused namely Fida Hussain resident of Swabi on profiling basis at Islamabad International Airport who was travelling to Saudi Arabia and recovered 950 grams Amphetamine which was concealed in his travelling bag.

In fourth operation, the staff of ANF Rawalpindi arrested a accused Pakistani national namely Muhammad Umair resident of Charsadda at Islamabad International Airport on profiling basis and recovered 1.602 kg Amphetamine which was concealed in instant Geyser from his trolley bag.In fifth operation, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a suspected consignment containing four cartons at APX International Courier and Cargo, Gulzar-e-Quaid Rawalpindi and recovered 3.600 kg Heroin from the said consignment.The staff of ANF Punjab arrested four accused namely Muhammad Farooq, Aqeel Sohail, Usman and Asad Ali resident of Narowal with recovery of 19 kg Heroin & 23 kg Hashish.

The seizure was made at the area of Dawood Post near Border. The accused persons were trying to smuggle narcotics from Pakistan to India. In another operation, ANF Punjab arrested two accused namely Babar Ali resident of Kasur and Murtaza alias Mati resident of Bahawal Nagar with the recovery of 9 kg Heroin and 9 kg Hashish.

The seizure was made near Pakistan India Border.

The accused persons were trying to smuggle narcotics from Pakistan to India. In third operation, ANF Punjab raided near Janbaz Hotel Arifwala road Tehsil & District Sahiwal and recovered 1.200 kg Heroin & 1 Kg Hashish from personal possession of arrested two accused namely Noor Ahmed and Muhammad Saleem resident of Sahiwal.

In fourth operation, ANF Punjab Faisalabad arrested one Pakistani national accused namely Usman Ali resident of Sheikhupura at Faisalabad International Airport who was travelling to Saudi Arabia via Dubai and recovered 1 Kg Amphetamine which was concealed in his trolley bag.ANF KP Peshawar staff intercepted a Toyota Corolla Car during Naka near Motorway toll Plaza Peshawar and recovered 3.600 kg Hashish from the seized car.

Two persons were arrested in this case namely Muhammad Ayub and Muhammad Junaid resident of Muzafargarh. In another operation, ANF KPK arrested one accused namely Kaptan resident of Khyber and recovered 4 kg Hashish from the personal possession of arrested accused.

In third operation, ANF Peshawar intercepted a Suzuki Mehran Car and recovered 16.800 kg Hashish from a sack which was placed beneath CNG cylinder of seized vehicle. One accused person namely Shahid Khan, resident of Khyber was arrested.

In fourth operation, the staff of ANF Peshawar arrested Pakistani national accused namely Ihtesham Ul Haq resident of Mardan at Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar who was travelling to Bahrain and recovered 955 grams Methamphetamine (Ice) which was tactfully concealed in sweet box.In fifth operation, ANF KP, Mansehra staff conducted an operation near Badra Chowk, Mansehra and recovered 1.200 kg Hashish from arrested accused namely Waseem Khan resident of Mansehra.

In sixth operation, ANF Peshawar intercepted passenger Toyota Hiace during naka near Motorway toll Plaza Peshawar and recovered 1.200 Kg Hashish from two arrested accused namely Musa Khan and Aurangzeb resident of Khyber.In seventh operation, ANF KP, Kohat staff in collaboration with FC KP (S) Kurram Malatia, apprehended an accused namely Israfil resident of Khurram Tehsil & District near Zarah Mela, CP No.2 and recovered 1.700 kg Hashish which was concealed in two speakers.

In eighth operation, ANF Peshawar staff intercepted a passenger Toyota Hiace during naka near Rashakai Motorway toll plaza Mardan and recovered 1.400 Kgs Hashish which was concealed in his crutches (Beshakhi).

Arrested accused namely Juma Gul resident of Afghanistan was travelling from Taxila in the same Hiace.ANF Sindh Karachi staff raided near Al-Asif Square, Sohrab Goth, Karachi and intercepted a Motorcycle and recovered 2 kg Heroin from personal possession of the arrested accused namely Hassan Khan resident of Karachi accordingly.All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are underway.