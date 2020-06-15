ANF seized 62 kg hash, 2 arrested

Anti Narcotics Force has arrested two drug pushers and recovered massive narcotics from their possession in Minawali police limits

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Anti Narcotics Force has arrested two drug pushers and recovered massive narcotics from their possession in Minawali police limits.

ANF authorities and police sources said on Monday that on a tip-off, a team of Anti Narcotics Force had stopped a suspected vehicle (ARU- 997) near Hamza Zahoor Mills at Multan road and recovered 62 kg hash from secretplaces of the vehicle.

ANF had arrested two smugglers- Amir Raza and Imran Haider r/o Sargodha and impounded the vehicle.