ANF seized 624 kg drugs in 26 operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) seized 624 Kg Narcotics and 19.060 Ton Prohibited Chemical valuing Rs 12.56 billion internationally, arrested 28 culprits and impounded 11 vehicles while conducting 26 counter-narcotic strikes.

The seized drugs comprised of 368.61 Kg Hashish, 255.15 Kg Heroin, 712 Gram Methamphetamine (Ice) and 19.060 Ton Acetic Anhydride.

As per details, ANF Quetta conducted a raid at general area of Killi Koh-e-Sultan, Nokundi and recovered 32 Kg Hashish from the place.

In another operation, ANF Quetta recovered 180 Kg Hashish from general area of village Kapar located at Coastal Belt of District Gwadar. As per information, recovered drugs were hidden for handing over to some other narcotics gang.

ANF Rawalpindi arrested an accused namely Naseem Ullah resident of Kurram Agency at Islamabad International Airport and recovered 1.4 Kg Hashish placed in his trolley bag.

He was proceeding to Doha (Qatar) through Flight No. QR-633. In another operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested two accused namely Muhammad Basharat and Shoaib Khan both residents of Islamabad and recovered 2.6 Kg Heroin and a 9MM Pistol from their personal possession.

Both were arrested from 4B, Sector F-17, Post office Tarnol, Islamabad. In third operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested an accused namely Shah Kebaz Khan resident of Bannu at Islamabad International Airport and recovered 1.3 Kg Hashish which was concealed in his trolley bag.

He was travelling to Dubai through Flight No. PA-216.

ANF Lahore intercepted a Suzuki Mehran Car near Motorway Toll Plaza, Faisalabad and recovered 4.8 kg Hashish from said car.

Two persons namely Hussain Shah and Seenab both resident Khyber Agency were also arrested during the operation. In another operation, ANF Lahore arrested an accused namely Iftikhar Qayyum resident of Faisalabad at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore and recovered 551 Gram Heroin and 120 Gram Hashish which was tactfully concealed in his trolley bag. He was proceeding to Denmark through Flight No.PK-751. In third operation, ANF Lahore intercepted a Motorcycle Honda CG-125 near Jagatpur road, Kamawali, District Sialkot and recovered 1.2 Kg Hashish from personal possession of arrested accused namely Muhammad Irfan resident of Sialkot. In fourth operation, ANF Lahore conducted a raid at NFC Institute of Engineering & Technology, Khanewal Road, Multan and recovered 1.2 kg Hashish and 350 Grams Methamphetamine from personal possession of the arrested accused namely Muhammad Azam resident of Lodhran, District Khanewal. In fifth operation, ANF Punjab intercepted a Toyota Double Cabin near Sahianwala Motorway Toll Plaza, Faisalabad and recovered 120 kg Hashish from secret cavities of the said vehicle. A person namely Jahan Zaib resident of Peshawar was arrested on the spot. In sixth operation, ANF Lahore in collaboration with ASF recovered 9 Kg Heroin from Yard Apron area of Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore which was tactfully concealed in 3x packets. In seventh operation, ANF Lahore intercepted a Toyota Corolla car near Motorway Toll Plaza, Faisalabad and recovered 4.8 Kg Hashish from the said vehicle. A person onboard namely Khuljeet Singh resident of Khyber Agency was arrested during the operation. In eighth operation, ANF Faisalabad intercepted a United Motorcycle near Airport Chowk, Jhang Road, Faisalabad and recovered 2.4 Kg Hashish which was hidden in the said motorcycle. Resultantly an accused namely Abdul Rasheed resident of Faisalabad was arrested on the spot.

ANF Peshawar arrested two Pakistani accused namely Naji Din and Muhammad Younas both residents of Hangu at Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar and recovered 442 Grams Hashish and 362 Grams Methamphetamine (Ice) which was tactfully concealed in 2x shampoo bottles placed in their bags. They were travelling to Doha (Qatar) through Flight No.PK-285. In another operation, ANF Peshawar intercepted a Bus at Peshawar Road, D.I Khan and recovered 2.4 kg Hashish which was tactfully concealed in sound speakers of the said vehicle. An accused namely Adil Nazir resident of Karak was arrested on the spot. In third operation, ANF Peshawar intercepted a car near Qamarabad Check Post ex 105 Wing and recovered 1.2 Kg Hashish from personal possession of arrested accused namely Manan resident of Kurram Agency. In forth operation, ANF Peshawar arrested an accused namely Hamza Khan resident of Haripur and recovered 600 Gram Hashish which was concealed in his footwear's. He was arrested near Motorway Toll Plaza, Peshawar from a passenger van. In fifth operation, ANF Peshawar staff conducted an intelligence based raid near vegetable market, Haripur and recovered 1 kg Hashish alongwith motor bike from personal possession of the arrested accused namely Muhammad Liaqat resident of Haripur. In sixth operation, ANF Peshawar in an intelligence based operation conducted near Pishtakhara Chowk, Ring Road, Peshawar and recovered 2.4 Kg Hashish from personal possession of the two arrested accused persons namely Anwar Khan and Sher Ahmed both residents of Peshawar alongwith Suzuki Pickup & FX Car. In seventh operation, ANF Peshawar arrested two accused persons namely Kamal Khan resident of Peshawar and Akbar Zaman resident of Khyber and recovered 1.2 kg Heroin which was tactfully concealed in their trolley bag. Both were arrested near Motorway Toll Plaza, Peshawar when they were travelling in a passenger bus. In eighth operation, ANF Peshawar arrested an accused person namely Yaar Dast resident of Kohat and recovered 600 Gram Hashish from his personal possession. He was arrested near Motorway Toll Plaza, Peshawar from a passenger van. In ninth operation, ANF Peshawar intercepted a passenger Hiace near Motorway Toll Plaza, Peshawar and recovered 800 grams Heroin which were wrapped around body of arrested passenger namely Musraaf Khan resident District Khyber. In tenth operation, ANF Peshawar arrested an accused person namely Kamran resident of District Khyber and recovered 6 Kg Hashish from his personal possession. He was arrested near Motorway Toll Plaza, Peshawar when he was travelling in a passenger van. In eleventh operation, ANF Peshawar recovered 3 Kg Hashish from personal possession of the two arrested accused persons namely islam Gul and a lady accomplice namely Asmat Aran both resident of Charsadda. Both were arrested from a passenger van near Motorway Toll Plaza, Peshawar.

In an intelligence based operation, ANF Karachi intercepted a Troller at Northern Bypass near Paradise Marriage Lawn, Hub River Road, Karachi and recovered 19.060 Ton Acetic Anhydride kept in 953 of Jerry Cane placed in the said Troller. Resultantly, an accused namely Bashir Ahmed resident Quetta was arrested on the spot. In another operation, ANF Karachi raided at Graveyard Ibrahim Haidry Malir, Karachi and recovered 241 Kg Heroin and 1.750 kg Hashish which was kept in bushes.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are underway.