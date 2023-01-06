ANF seized hashish, opium, heroin, arrest four drug peddlers

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized over 256 kg of hashish, 39 kg of opium 2 kg of heroin in two different operations and arrested four drug peddlers.

According to a spokesperson, the force had recovered over 256 kg of hashish, and 39 kg of opium and arrested two drug peddles from Islamabad.

In a Joint operation, the ANF and Punjab Rangers in Kasur seized over 2 kg of heroin and arrested two drug pushers.

The cases have been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act.