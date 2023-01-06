UrduPoint.com

ANF Seized Hashish, Opium, Heroin, Arrest Four Drug Peddlers

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2023 | 12:30 PM

ANF seized hashish, opium, heroin, arrest four drug peddlers

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized over 256 kg of hashish, 39 kg of opium 2 kg of heroin in two different operations and arrested four drug peddlers.

According to a spokesperson, the force had recovered over 256 kg of hashish, and 39 kg of opium and arrested two drug peddles from Islamabad.

In a Joint operation, the ANF and Punjab Rangers in Kasur seized over 2 kg of heroin and arrested two drug pushers.

The cases have been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act.

Related Topics

Islamabad Rangers Punjab Kasur From

Recent Stories

Twitter hacked, 200 million user email addresses l ..

Twitter hacked, 200 million user email addresses leaked, researcher says

16 minutes ago
 FIA, PTA directed to block defamatory material on ..

FIA, PTA directed to block defamatory material on social media on Kubra Khan's ..

29 minutes ago
 No talks with terrorist organizations: Interior Mi ..

No talks with terrorist organizations: Interior Minister

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attack ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attack in central Somalia

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th January 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.