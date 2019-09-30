ANF Seizes 0.496 Heroin, Nabs Drug Peddler At Jinnah International Airport
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 07:59 PM
The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh Korangi Police Station apprehended a passenger at Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) and recovered 0.496 kg heroin from his luggage
An official informed that accused Fayyaz s/o Muhammad was arrested and the heroin concealed in tin packs was recovered from his luggage.
Further investigations were underway from the accused and raids were being conducted to apprehend his other accomplices.