UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANF Seizes 0.496 Heroin, Nabs Drug Peddler At Jinnah International Airport

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 07:59 PM

ANF seizes 0.496 heroin, nabs drug peddler at Jinnah International Airport

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh Korangi Police Station apprehended a passenger at Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) and recovered 0.496 kg heroin from his luggage

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh Korangi Police Station apprehended a passenger at Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) and recovered 0.496 kg heroin from his luggage.

An official informed that accused Fayyaz s/o Muhammad was arrested and the heroin concealed in tin packs was recovered from his luggage.

Further investigations were underway from the accused and raids were being conducted to apprehend his other accomplices.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Station Korangi From Airport

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends first graduation cerem ..

1 minute ago

Sindh set to take first innings lead against North ..

6 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Executive Council meeti ..

16 minutes ago

Balochistan in trouble after being forced to follo ..

19 minutes ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Monday 30 Sep 2019

2 minutes ago

Ashfaq scores a half-century in a rain-hit day

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.