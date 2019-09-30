ANF seizes 0.496 heroin, nabs drug peddler at Jinnah International Airport

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh Korangi Police Station apprehended a passenger at Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) and recovered 0.496 kg heroin from his luggage

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh Police Station apprehended a passenger at Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) and recovered 0.496 kg heroin from his luggage.

An official informed that accused Fayyaz s/o Muhammad was arrested and the heroin concealed in tin packs was recovered from his luggage.

Further investigations were underway from the accused and raids were being conducted to apprehend his other accomplices.