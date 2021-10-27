ANF seizes 10-kg heroin, arrested two drug peddlers

Anti-Narcotics Force has seized 10 kilograms heroin from the secret cavities of the vehicle and arrested two persons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force has seized 10 kilograms heroin from the secret cavities of the vehicle and arrested two persons.

ANF spokesperson said that ANF in its ongoing drive against smugglers intercepted a Swift Gray Colour Vehicle, Near Main Gate Ghouri Town Phase 5, Islamabad and seized 10 kg heroin and arrested two drug peddlers.

Case has been registered against the culprit at the respective ANF police station under CNS Act 1997 and started further investigation.