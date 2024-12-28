ANF seizes 100 kg drugs in 5 operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in five operations recovered 100 kg drugs worth over Rs 74.9 million and arrested eight accused including two women, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.

He informed that 650 intoxicated tablets were recovered from the possession of a motorcycle-rider netted near a university located on Jhang Road, Faisalabad.

The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.

In another operation,Three accused including two women who were leaving for Jeddah were arrested at Islamabad International Airport.

A total of 140 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from the stomachs of the accused.

In an operation,13.2 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted on Srinagar Highway, Islamabad and two accused were arrested during the operation.

In fourth operation, 33.6 kg opium and 14.4 kg hashish were recovered from a vehicle near Sector G-15, Islamabad and two accused were arrested.

In fifth operation, 37 kg heroin hidden for smuggling was recovered from an uninhabited area of Dasht in Mastung, Balochistan.

Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.