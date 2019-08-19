ANF seizes 102,444.494 MT illicit drugs, says 1-year performance report

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has seized 102,444.494 Metric Tons (MT), illicit drugs, registered 1,310 cases and arrested 1,499 persons from August 2018 to July 2019.

Official sources sharing the one year performance report of ANF, said the conviction ratio was 95 percent. ANF has seized drugs including 10,802.477 MT Opium, 4100.500 MT Morphine, 1,409.699 MT Heroin, 51,955.827 MT Hashish, 6.242 MT Cocaine, 635.866 MT Amphetamine, 2,653.86 MT Meth, 3.067 MT Ecstasy,3.156 MT Cannabis, 23,186 MT H2SO4, 7,467 MT Acetone, 65 MT Crystal, 80 MT Ephedrine and 75.8 MT Psy tab.

Likewise, ANF has destroyed 117.93 MT of poppy crop, burnt 421.054 MT illicit drugs worth Rs 12,014.663 million in one year.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has devised first National Anti-Narcotics Policy 2019 to address three aspects of counter narcotics paradigm including drug demand reduction, drug supply reduction and international cooperation.

According to the report, the Ministry of Narcotics Control and Anti-Narcotics Force has arranged 547 events of mass awareness programs in different educational institutions.

A mobile Application entitled 'Zindagi' is being developed to increase reach out support for youth.

The ministry has arranged the treatment of 1,102 drug addicts in three Model Addiction Treatment and Rehabilitation Centers, run by Ministry of Narcotics Control.

The ANF has launched a vibrant enforcement campaign tosubstantially reduce drug supply.