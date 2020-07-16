ANF seizes 1045.18 kgs drugs in 16 operations; arrests 21

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 1045.18 kg narcotics worth US $ 604.62 million in international market, arrested 21 culprits including a female and impounded seven vehicles while conducting 16 counter-narcotics strikes.

According to an ANF spokesman, the seized drugs comprised of 203.400 kg Hashish, 549 kg Morphine, 7.300 kg Opium, 285.460 kg Heroin and 20 grams Amphetamine Ice.

ANF Quetta on intelligence based operation recovered huge quantity of narcotics weighing 834 kg in general area of Killi Roghani Bostan, Roghani Road Tehsil Chaman District Qilla Abdullah. Details of recovered drugs are 285 kg Heroin and 549 kg Morphine. In another operation, ANF Quetta recovered 60 grams Heroin and two kg Hashish from personal possession of arrested accused namely Imran alias Murido and Abdul Hadi resident of Quetta. The accused were arrested at entry point of city nulla car parking, meezan chowk District, Quetta.

In third operation, ANF Balochistan, intercepted a car at Pashin Khuchlak bypass road and recovered 11 kg Hashish from seized vehicle. Two accused namely Ayaz Masood r/o Quetta and Hayyat Ullah r/o Qilla Abdullah were arrested. In fourth operation, ANF Balochistan, intercepted a car near Killi Umer Cross Airport road, Quetta and recovered 60 kg Hashish. Three accused namely Hayyat Umer Khan r/o Pashin, Zia ud Din r/o Gulistan and Muhammad Nabi r/o Qilla Abdullah were arrested.

On a tip-off, ANF Peshawar in collaboration with 204 Wing, FC (North) conducted an operation in a nullah in the area of Lakrao, Upper Mohmand and recovered 3.700 kg Opium. In another operation, ANF Peshawar intercepted a passenger van and recovered one kg Hashish from the accused namely Zeb Jan r/o District Khyber. The recovered drug was concealed beneath driving seat of the aforementioned vehicle. In third operation, ANF Peshawar conducted an operation at KKH Road near village Jharikus. Two accused namely Ghafar and Mumtaz Ahmed r/o Rawalpindi were arrested with recovery of 2.

400 kg Hashish.

ANF Punjab conducted an operation near new Subhan Bus Stand Faisalabad and recovered 2.400 kg Opium from Muhammad Shahbaz r/o Faisalabad. In another operation, ANF Punjab raided near Ashraf Sweets Abdullah Pur Jaranwala Road, Faisalabad and intercepted a motorcycle and recovered 2.400 kg Hashish from Muhammad Imran r/o Faisalabad. In third operation, ANF Punjab while checking on Motorway Toll Plaza Sheikhpura recovered 4.800 kg Hashish from a female accused namely Nasreen r/o Rawalpindi. In fourth operation, ANF Punjab conducted a raid near Yums Baker Saida Wala bypass Bosin Road Multan and intercepted a motorcycle. After initial investigation and search 1.200 kg Hashish was recovered from arrested accused namely Muhammad Ramzan r/o Multan. In fifth operation, the staff of ANF conducted a raid near Darbar Hazrat Baba Qasim Sain, Qasim Sain road Faisalabad intercepted a motorcycle and recovered 1.200 kg Opium and 2.400 kg Hashish from Muhammad Rabic and Ifran Ali r/o Faisalabad.

The staff of ANF Sindh intercepted a car near Jamshoro Toll Plaza Super Highway and recovered 42 kg Hashish. Two accused namely Qazi Muhammad Usman r/o Haripur and Sohail Afzal r/o Chakwal were arrested. In another operation, on the pointation of arrested accused a raid was conducted at a House at Metrowel site area Karachi and recovered five kg Hashish from Ahmed Saeed r/o Karachi. In third operation, ANF Sindh staff conducted a raid at another house in street No.4, Gulshan-e-Hamid Hyderabad and recovered 68 kg Hashish. One person namely Etibar Ali alias Bablo was arrested.

ANF Rawalpindi conducted an operation near Golra More, G-13 Islamabad and intercepted a car. The ANF recovered 400 grams Heroin, 1.200 kg Hashish and 20 grams Amphetamine (Ice) from trunk of the vehicle and arrested Jhangir Anwar r/o Rawalpindi was arrested.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are underway.