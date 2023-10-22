ANF seizes 106 kg drugs in 11 operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 11 operations across the country managed to recover over 106 kg drugs and arrested 13 accused including a woman, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Sunday.

He informed that 504 grams heroin was recovered from the possession of a passenger, arrested at Islamabad International Airport. The accused, a resident of Wehari, was leaving for Bahrain by flight number GF-771.

In another operation, a raid was conducted on a courier office in Rawalpindi and 18 grams weed sent from UK was recovered from a parcel.

He informed that two operations were conducted in DHA Lahore and Askari-10. A total of 7 kg heroin and 940 grams cocaine were recovered from three vehicles. During the operation, three accused residents of Lahore and Sheikhupura were netted.

In fifth operation, 500 grams Ice drug was recovered from a passenger, resident of Khyber at Allama Iqbal International Airport. The accused was leaving for Doha by flight number QR-621.

In sixth operation, a Bahrain bound passenger going on flight number GF-791 was arrested at Faisalabad Airport.

The accused, resident of Gujranwala was trying to smuggle 335 grams Ice which was concealed in his trolley bag.

800 intoxicated tablets were recovered from a passenger's bag at Jinnah International Airport. The accused, a resident of Karachi, was leaving for Jeddah by flight number SV-705.

Over 9 kg ketamine was recovered from three suspects, residents of Quetta and Karachi, rounded up from City Railway Station Karachi.

57.6 kg hashish, 12 kg opium, 7 kg heroin and 1 kg Ice were recovered from a vehicle intercepted near Government College Peshawar. During the operation, two accused including a woman, resident of Charsada, were nabbed. The recovered drugs were being smuggled to Punjab.

In 10th operation, 112 Ice-filled capsules were recovered from the possession of a passenger netted at Bacha Khan International Airport. The accused, resident of Khyber, was leaving for Doha by flight number QR-601.

In 11th operation, 10 kg hashish concealed for smuggling was recovered from an uninhabited area of Khyber.

Cases have been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act while further investigations are under process.