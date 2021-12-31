UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes 1070.400 Kg Drugs, 576 Liters Acetic Anhydride

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2021 | 04:16 PM

ANF seizes 1070.400 kg drugs, 576 liters Acetic Anhydride

In two different operations, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Friday seized 1070.400 kg drugs including 808 kg charras and 261.600 kg opium and 576 liters Acetic Anhydride chemical

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :In two different operations, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Friday seized 1070.400 kg drugs including 808 kg charras and 261.600 kg opium and 576 liters Acetic Anhydride chemical.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, in a joint operation conducted by ANF Multan and ANF Intelligence, the drugs being smuggled to Punjab from Balochistan were recovered during search of a Shahzor vehicle near Sahiwal bypass area.

Three accused namely Sarfraz Musa, resident of Sahiwal, Muhammad Ramazan r/o Faisalabad and Israr Khan, r/o Okara were arrested during the operation.

ANF recovered total 674 packets of charras and 218 packets of opium from the vehicle which were tactfully concealed in LPG cylinders.

In another operation, ANF Quetta and ANF Intelligence conducted a raid on Chaman Road in Qilla Abdullah area and recovered 576 liters Acetic Anhydride chemical which is used to produce heroin.

After registration of cases, ANF started further investigations, he added.

