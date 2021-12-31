ANF seizes 1070.400 kgs drugs, arrest three drug peddlers

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had seized about 1070.400 kilograms drugs from a vehicle near Sahiwal bypass and arrested three drug peddlers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had seized about 1070.400 kilograms drugs from a vehicle near Sahiwal bypass and arrested three drug peddlers.

According to a spokesperson, the drugs seized included 674 packets containing 808.800 kg of hashish and 218 packets containing 261.600 kg of opium.

The drugs were expertly hidden in the LPG gas cylinders in the vehicle, he added.

During the operation, three accused Sarfraz Musa, a resident of Sahiwal, Muhammad Ramzan, a resident of Faisalabad, and Israr Khan, a resident of Okara were arrested.

According to initial reports, the drugs were smuggled from Quetta to different parts of Punjab.

Cases have been registered against the three accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act.