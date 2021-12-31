UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes 1070.400 Kgs Drugs, Arrest Three Drug Peddlers

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2021 | 07:14 PM

ANF seizes 1070.400 kgs drugs, arrest three drug peddlers

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had seized about 1070.400 kilograms drugs from a vehicle near Sahiwal bypass and arrested three drug peddlers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had seized about 1070.400 kilograms drugs from a vehicle near Sahiwal bypass and arrested three drug peddlers.

According to a spokesperson, the drugs seized included 674 packets containing 808.800 kg of hashish and 218 packets containing 261.600 kg of opium.

The drugs were expertly hidden in the LPG gas cylinders in the vehicle, he added.

During the operation, three accused Sarfraz Musa, a resident of Sahiwal, Muhammad Ramzan, a resident of Faisalabad, and Israr Khan, a resident of Okara were arrested.

According to initial reports, the drugs were smuggled from Quetta to different parts of Punjab.

Cases have been registered against the three accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act.

Related Topics

Faisalabad LPG Quetta Punjab Drugs Vehicle Sahiwal Okara Gas From

Recent Stories

China Values Putin's Remarks on Bilateral Relation ..

China Values Putin's Remarks on Bilateral Relations, Believes in Development - S ..

1 minute ago
 Murad Ali wins 'All Pakistan National Ranking Badm ..

Murad Ali wins 'All Pakistan National Ranking Badminton Tournament'

1 minute ago
 Int'l Hindu delegation arriving Pakistan on four-d ..

Int'l Hindu delegation arriving Pakistan on four-day visit

2 minutes ago
 Reports about supplementary finance bill, taxes, I ..

Reports about supplementary finance bill, taxes, IMF being twisted to create und ..

2 minutes ago
 President Alvi for facilitating students of minori ..

President Alvi for facilitating students of minorities in preparation of competi ..

5 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy's Party Rejects Rebranding Rumours Ahead ..

Zelenskyy's Party Rejects Rebranding Rumours Ahead of Legislative Elections

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.