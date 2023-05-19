ANF seizes 108 kg drugs; arrests six including two women

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in their ongoing operations against drug smugglers managed to recover 108 kg drugs besides arresting six accused including two women, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that in an operation near Islamabad Motorway, ANF recovered 92.4 kg charras and 4.8 kg opium from the possession of four accused including two women residents of Khushab.

In another operation on Motorway, one kg opium was recovered from the possession of an accused resident of Toba Tek Singh.

In third operation conducted in Mianwali, 2.4 kg charras was recovered from the possession of a drug smuggler resident of Bhakkar.

He informed that ANF managed to recover eight kg charras and over 1.2 kg Ice drug concealed underground near Quetta-Kuchlak Bypass.

A raid was conducted near Dalbandin Bypass and 50 kg opium was recovered from a pick-up vehicle, he added.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process, he said.