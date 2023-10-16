Open Menu

ANF Seizes 108 Kg Drugs; Arrests Three

Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2023 | 12:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting five operations across the country managed to recover 108 kg drugs and arrested three accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that 24.8 kg hashish was recovered from an accused, resident of Kohat arrested on Super Highway Karachi. On the pointation of the accused, a co-accused, resident of Karachi was also arrested.

In another operation at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi Courier Office, ANF recovered 180 grams Ice drug from a parcel booked for Dubai.

30 kg hashish concealed in doors of a vehicle was recovered on Sibi Road Quetta. During the operation, an accused, resident of Naseerabad was arrested.

Drugs concealed for the purpose of smuggling were recovered in Chagai and Kach districts. 25 kg hashish, 8 kg heroin, 1 kg opium, 30 grams ice drug and 20 kg prohibited materials were recovered.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused under Anti-Narcotics Act while further investigations are underway.

