UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes 1102.149 Kg Drugs Valuing $ 89.780 Mln Internationally

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 05:30 PM

ANF seizes 1102.149 Kg drugs valuing $ 89.780 mln internationally

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotics Force Pakistan seized 1102.149 Kg narcotics valuing US $ 89.780 million internationally, arrested 41 culprits including 2 women and impounded 10 vehicles while conducting 36 counter-narcotics strikes throughout the country.

According to ANF spokesperson, the seized drugs comprised 92.372 Kg heroin, 859.04 Kg hashish, 118.2 Kg opium, 7.81 Kg amphetamine, 24.362 Kg methamphetamine (Ice), 54 ecstasy tablets, 0.00786 Kg MDMA Tablets and 0.358 Kg weed.

Sharing the details of the operations, he said, ANF Balochistan recovered 533 Kg drugs in 2 operations while arrested 5 accused including 2 women and seized 1 vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 523 Kg Hashish and 10 Kg Opium.

ANF Punjab, he said, recovered 7.862 Kg drugs in 4 operations while arrested 4 accused. The seized drugs comprised 3.2 Kg Heroin, 4 Kg Hashish, and 0.

662 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

In KPK, he said, ANF has recovered 12.55 Kg drugs in 4 operations while arrested 5 accused and seized 2 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 4.8 Kg Hashish and 7.750 Kg Amphetamine.

ANF, in Sindh has recovered 279.25 Kg drugs in 10 operations while arrested 15 accused and seized 2 vehicles, he added. The seized drugs comprised 84.46 Kg Heroin, 169.09 Kg Hashish, 4 Kg Opium and 21.7 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF North, he said has recovered 269.48786 Kg drugs in 16 operations and arrested 12 accused while seized 5 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 4.712 Kg Heroin, 158.15 Kg Hashish, 104.2 Kg Opium , 0.060 Kg Amphetamine, 2 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice), (0.00786 Kg) MDMA Tabs, 54 Ecstasy Tabs and 0.358 Kg weed.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Punjab Drugs Vehicles Vehicle Women Million

Recent Stories

Excellence in Oncology Care meeting opens in Dubai

Excellence in Oncology Care meeting opens in Dubai

2 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Bangladesh set the target of 1 ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Bangladesh set the target of 182 for PNG

12 minutes ago
 Turkey Interested in Continuation of Russia-NATO D ..

Turkey Interested in Continuation of Russia-NATO Dialogue - Foreign Ministry

2 seconds ago
 KP Govt plans 19 new projects to promote interfait ..

KP Govt plans 19 new projects to promote interfaith harmony

4 seconds ago
 Militant Attacks on DRC Villages Kill 16 Civilians ..

Militant Attacks on DRC Villages Kill 16 Civilians - Watchdog

5 seconds ago
 HEC invites faculty of public sector HEIs for int' ..

HEC invites faculty of public sector HEIs for int'l fellowship

12 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.