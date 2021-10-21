ANF seizes 1102.149 Kg drugs valuing $ 89.780 mln internationally

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotics Force Pakistan seized 1102.149 Kg narcotics valuing US $ 89.780 million internationally, arrested 41 culprits including 2 women and impounded 10 vehicles while conducting 36 counter-narcotics strikes throughout the country.

According to ANF spokesperson, the seized drugs comprised 92.372 Kg heroin, 859.04 Kg hashish, 118.2 Kg opium, 7.81 Kg amphetamine, 24.362 Kg methamphetamine (Ice), 54 ecstasy tablets, 0.00786 Kg MDMA Tablets and 0.358 Kg weed.

Sharing the details of the operations, he said, ANF Balochistan recovered 533 Kg drugs in 2 operations while arrested 5 accused including 2 women and seized 1 vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 523 Kg Hashish and 10 Kg Opium.

ANF Punjab, he said, recovered 7.862 Kg drugs in 4 operations while arrested 4 accused. The seized drugs comprised 3.2 Kg Heroin, 4 Kg Hashish, and 0.

662 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

In KPK, he said, ANF has recovered 12.55 Kg drugs in 4 operations while arrested 5 accused and seized 2 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 4.8 Kg Hashish and 7.750 Kg Amphetamine.

ANF, in Sindh has recovered 279.25 Kg drugs in 10 operations while arrested 15 accused and seized 2 vehicles, he added. The seized drugs comprised 84.46 Kg Heroin, 169.09 Kg Hashish, 4 Kg Opium and 21.7 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF North, he said has recovered 269.48786 Kg drugs in 16 operations and arrested 12 accused while seized 5 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 4.712 Kg Heroin, 158.15 Kg Hashish, 104.2 Kg Opium , 0.060 Kg Amphetamine, 2 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice), (0.00786 Kg) MDMA Tabs, 54 Ecstasy Tabs and 0.358 Kg weed.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are under process.