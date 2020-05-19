ANF seizes 11.4 kgs marijuana in two separate actions

The Anti Narcotics Force Police Station Clifton on Tuesday seized 11.4 kgs marijuana and arrested two drug peddlers in two separate actions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force Police Station Clifton on Tuesday seized 11.4 kgs marijuana and arrested two drug peddlers in two separate actions.

According to an official, the ANF arrested Bilal Gul s/o Sher Gul from Shireen Jinnah Colony, Clifton and recovered 2.

400kgs marijuana from his possession.

In another action, the ANF conducted a raid at a house in DHA area and seized 9kgs marijuana.Absconding accused Asif Ashraf has been nominated in an FIR.

Cases have been registered and further investigations were underway.