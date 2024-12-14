Open Menu

ANF Seizes 1184 Kg Drugs In Four Operations

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2024 | 12:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting four operations seized over 1184 kg drugs worth Rs 80 million and arrested three accused including a woman, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.

He informed that in an operation 1140 kg hashish was recovered from Qilla Abdullah in Balochistan.

In second operation, 27.6 kg opium and 13.

2 kg hashish were recovered from a vehicle intercepted near Phoolnagar Bypass, Kasur and an accused was arrested.

In third operation, 2.4 kg hashish was recovered from a motorcyclist near Tarnol Phatak in Islamabad.

In fourth operation, 1 kg heroin was recovered from the possession of a woman rounded up near Sangjani Toll Plaza, Islamabad.

The spokesman informed that cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.

