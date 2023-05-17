UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes 120.5 Kg Drugs In Three Operations: Arrests Two

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2023 | 01:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in their ongoing operations against drug smugglers conducted raids in different areas and recovered 120.5 kg of drugs besides netting two accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that in an operation conducted near Mattani on Peshawar Indus Highway, 87.6 kg charras was recovered from secret cavities of a truck.

In a joint operation, ANF and Sindh Ranger conducted a raid near Sukkur-Jacobabad and recovered 30 kg charras from the possession of an accused resident of Pishin.

The spokesman said that in the third operation, ANF and Punjab Rangers managed to recover 2.9 kg of heroin from the possession of a drug smuggler resident of Sheikhpura.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.

