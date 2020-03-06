ANF seizes 1285 kg drugs in 17 operations, arrests 16 in Rawalpindi

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 1285.5 kg narcotics valuing Rs 31 billion in international market, arrested 16 accused including one foreigner, two females and impounded four vehicles and a boat while conducting 17 counter-narcotics strikes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 1285.5 kg narcotics valuing Rs 31 billion in international market, arrested 16 accused including one foreigner, two females and impounded four vehicles and a boat while conducting 17 counter-narcotics strikes.

According to an ANF spokesman, the seized drugs comprised of 1015 kg Morphine, 232.3 kg Hashish, 32 kg Heroin, 4 kg Methamphetamine/ Ice, 1 kg Opium, 5700 Tablets ALP (Alprazolam), 5400 Nervin (Alprazolam), 7185 Injections (Naxel (Opiates), 118 Carton of Hand Sensitizer, 13 Cartons of Face Masks, 10 Cartons of Mix Tablets and 800 grams Ecstasy Tablets.

The staff of ANF Balochistan, Police Station Dalbandin recovered 1015 kg Morphine from a cave located in mountainous area of Girdi Jungle at Tehsil Dalbandin, District Chagai.

In another operation, ANF Balochistan, Quetta conducted a raid near Balochistan University, Quetta and recovered four kg Methamphetamine Ice and 400 grams Ecstasy Tablets from personal possession of the arrested accused namely Fathe Muhammad and Ahmed Khan resident of Quetta.

In third operation, ANF Balochistan, Police Station ANF Panjgur recovered 10 Kg Heroin from secret cavities of a van parked at Chukar Morr, Tubat road Panjgur. In fourth operation, ANF Quetta Staff recovered 400 grams Ecstasy Tablets from personal possession of arrested accused namely Abdul Qadeer near Girls Degree College Kowari road District Quetta city.

ANF KP Peshawar staff intercepted a passenger van during naka near Motorway toll Plaza Peshawar and recovered 1.200 Kg Hashish and a 30 bore pistol, two magazines and fourteen rounds. One accused namely Luqman Khan r/o Mardan was arrested. In another operation, ANF KP conducted a raid at a house of accused namely Asad situated near Shahkas, Takhta Baig Tehsil & District Khyber and recovered four kg Hashish.

In third operation, ANF, PS DI Khan arrested an accused from Mohallah Kumharan Wala, DI Khan and recovered one kg Opium & 4.800 kg Hashish from possession of the arrested accused namely Shakeel Ahmed r/o DI Khan.

In fourth operation, the staff of ANF Torkham Border KP arrested an accused namely Madi Khan r/o Afghanistan and recovered 5700 tablets ALP (Alprazolam), 5400 Nervin (Alprazolam), 7185 Injections (Naxel (Opiates), 118 Carton of Hand Sensitizer, 13 Cartons of Face Masks, 10 Cartons of Mix Tablets.

The recovered controlled medicines were being smuggled from Peshawar to Afghanistan through Torkham Border. In fifth operation, ANF KP, Mansehra staff conducted an operation at Kangra bypass Haripur and intercepted a van.

The staff recovered 1.800 kg Hashish. One accused namely Muhammad Asghar Khan r/o Abbottabad was arrested on the spot. In sixth operation, ANF Peshawar arrested a female namely Rubina Bibi r/o Vehari from passenger van at Motorway Toll Plaza Peshawar during naka and recovered 3.600 kg Hashish which were tactfully wrapped around her body. In seventh operation, ANF KP, arrested an accused namely Majid Ullah r/o Malakand from passenger coaster at Motorway Toll Plaza Peshawar during naka and recovered 2.400 kg Hashish from personal possession of the arrested accused.

As per details, ANF Rawalpindi conducted an operation near Motorway M-1 Toll Plaza Islamabad, intercepted a car and recovered 20 kg Heroin (Brown) from the vehicle. Three persons namely Qamar Zaman, Muhammad Khobaib and Shahnaz Bibi r/o Sheikhupura were arrested on the spot.

In another operation, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a suspected consignment containing four cartons at APX International Courier and Cargo, Rawalpindi and recovered two kg Heroin.

ANF Sindh Karachi staff in collaboration with Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) Karachi, intercepted a boat namely Al-Naeemi at Gadani Karachi and recovered 210 kg Hashish kept in secret cavities of the boat. In another case, the staff of ANF Karachi conducted a raid at Havali Hotel, Jamail Pul, Super Highway Karachi and arrested two accused namely Riaz Ahmed and Sajad Ali r/o Karachi on recovery of 1.500 kg Hashish.

In third Operation, ANF Karachi staff conducted a raid at Bus Stop Sohrab Goth Super Highway Karachi and recovered one kg Hashish from personal possession of the arrested accused namely Saeed Wali r/o Karachi.

The staff of ANF Punjab Sialkot intercepted a motorcycle near Government middle school Shairabad Sambrial and recovered two kg Hashish from arrested accused namely Muhammad Ilyas r/o Sialkot.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are underway.