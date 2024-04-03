Open Menu

ANF Seizes 133 Kg Drugs In Six Operations

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2024 | 12:50 PM

ANF seizes 133 kg drugs in six operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting six operations across the country managed to recover 133 kg of drugs and arrested three accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed, that in two operations at Islamabad Airport, 1 kg heroin was recovered from the possession of two passengers going to Sharjah and Jeddah.

236 grams of weed was recovered from two parcels sent from the UK at a courier office in Rawalpindi.

125 kg Ice was seized in Gwadar while 2 kg opium and 5 kg hashish were recovered from an accused arrested in Tandojam,

Hyderabad.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Islamabad Drugs Jeddah Sharjah Gwadar Rawalpindi United Kingdom From Airport

Recent Stories

realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price ..

Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67

40 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

4 hours ago
 UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contribut ..

UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..

13 hours ago
 North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

13 hours ago
 One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish sch ..

One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter

13 hours ago
Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

13 hours ago
 Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota see ..

Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge

13 hours ago
 Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killi ..

Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29

14 hours ago
 All Blacks great Sam Whitelock to retire this year

All Blacks great Sam Whitelock to retire this year

14 hours ago
 Man burnt to death by woman

Man burnt to death by woman

14 hours ago
 Govt committed to switching all agricultural tube ..

Govt committed to switching all agricultural tube wells in Balochistan on solar ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan