ANF Seizes 133 Kg Drugs In Six Operations
Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2024 | 12:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting six operations across the country managed to recover 133 kg of drugs and arrested three accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.
He informed, that in two operations at Islamabad Airport, 1 kg heroin was recovered from the possession of two passengers going to Sharjah and Jeddah.
236 grams of weed was recovered from two parcels sent from the UK at a courier office in Rawalpindi.
125 kg Ice was seized in Gwadar while 2 kg opium and 5 kg hashish were recovered from an accused arrested in Tandojam,
Hyderabad.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.
