ANF Seizes 1364 Kg Drugs, 1288 Liter Prohibited Chemical In 8 Raids

Published May 06, 2022 | 02:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotic Force Balochistan recovered 1334 Kg drugs, 1288 liters Acetic Anhydride chemical, 1465 Kg suspected material in 8 operations while arrested 3 accused persons and seized 3 vehicles, ANF handout issued on Friday said.

Giving further details, it added that the seized drugs comprised 134 Kg Heroin, 443 Kg Hashish, 48 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 439 Kg Morphine, 1288 Liters Acid Anhydride chemical, 270 Kg Poppy Seed and 1465 Kg suspected material.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF police stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are under process.

