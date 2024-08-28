ANF Seizes 137 Kg Drugs In Six Operations
Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2024 | 01:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting six operations across the country managed to recover 137 kg drugs worth over Rs 10 million and arrested six accused including a woman, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.
He informed that 8.7 kg ice was recovered from a parcel sent to Australia at a courier office in Rawalpindi.
In second operation, 88.3 kg hashish was recovered from Karam Agency. 30 kg opium was recovered from the Dalbandim Chagai area.
In fourth operation, 2.4 kg hashish was recovered from two suspects including a woman arrested in Rawalpindi.
During another operation conducted near Rawalpindi, 7.2 kg hashish and 29 intoxicated tablets were recovered from the possession of two suspects.
1.2 kg hashish was recovered from an accused netted near Motorway Islamabad.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.
