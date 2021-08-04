UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes 13kg Hashish

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 07:04 PM

ANF seizes 13kg hashish

Anti-narcotics force claimed on Wednesday to have arrested two drug pushers and seized contraband worth hundreds of thousands rupees from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Anti-narcotics force claimed on Wednesday to have arrested two drug pushers and seized contraband worth hundreds of thousands rupees from their possession.

A team of anti-narcotics force (ANF) set up a picket near Sanat Singh railway crossing, Mansoorabad and signalled a suspect car to stop.

When the driver stopped the vehicle, the team after a through search, recovered 13kg hashish from the vehicle which was concealed in hidden cavities.

The team arrested Noor Zaman and islam Noor Khan, residents of South Waziristan.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

South Waziristan Driver Vehicle Car From

Recent Stories

Electric feeder inaugurated in FDA city

Electric feeder inaugurated in FDA city

35 seconds ago
 Lahorites asked to celebrate I-Day by planting tre ..

Lahorites asked to celebrate I-Day by planting trees

36 seconds ago
 EU's Michel Urges Lebanon to Swiftly Form Gov't Af ..

EU's Michel Urges Lebanon to Swiftly Form Gov't After Appointment of New Prime M ..

42 seconds ago

Nazir Chohan parts ways with Jahangir Khan Tareen’s group

15 minutes ago
 Wizz Air Abu Dhabi expands network with flights to ..

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi expands network with flights to Tirana and Sarajevo

35 minutes ago
 Yo Yo Honey Singh accused of domestic violence

Yo Yo Honey Singh accused of domestic violence

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.