ANF Seizes 13kg Hashish
Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 07:04 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Anti-narcotics force claimed on Wednesday to have arrested two drug pushers and seized contraband worth hundreds of thousands rupees from their possession.
A team of anti-narcotics force (ANF) set up a picket near Sanat Singh railway crossing, Mansoorabad and signalled a suspect car to stop.
When the driver stopped the vehicle, the team after a through search, recovered 13kg hashish from the vehicle which was concealed in hidden cavities.
The team arrested Noor Zaman and islam Noor Khan, residents of South Waziristan.
A case has been registered against the accused.
Further investigation was underway.