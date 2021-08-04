ANF seizes 13kg hashish

Anti-narcotics force claimed on Wednesday to have arrested two drug pushers and seized contraband worth hundreds of thousands rupees from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Anti-narcotics force claimed on Wednesday to have arrested two drug pushers and seized contraband worth hundreds of thousands rupees from their possession.

A team of anti-narcotics force (ANF) set up a picket near Sanat Singh railway crossing, Mansoorabad and signalled a suspect car to stop.

When the driver stopped the vehicle, the team after a through search, recovered 13kg hashish from the vehicle which was concealed in hidden cavities.

The team arrested Noor Zaman and islam Noor Khan, residents of South Waziristan.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.