ANF seizes 1416 kg drugs in 12 operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 12 operations across the country managed to recover 1416 kg of drugs and arrested 12 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that 500 grams of hashish and three kg of opium were recovered from the possession of three suspects arrested from a bus at Chongi number 26, Islamabad.

18 kg hashish was recovered from three suspects coming from Quetta to Karachi on a bus intercepted on RCD Road Hub.

A total of 48 kg hashish was recovered from two accused going in a vehicle and a rickshaw, netted from Ring Road Peshawar.

Three kg of heroin, 1370 grams Ice and 7 kg of 200 grams of hashish were recovered from a house in Rawat.

950 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted near Yaro Chowk Pishin while an accused was also arrested during the operation.

55 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle near Jamshoro Toll Plaza Sukkur and two accused were arrested.

ANF also recovered 54 kg of hashish from the possession of an accused rounded up near Sher Shah Karachi.

105.5 kg hashish was recovered in two separate operations conducted in an uninhabited area of Zakhakhel, Khyber.

10.8 kg hashish concealed for smuggling was recovered near Meetha Khan, Kohat while 160 kg heroin hidden in bushes was recovered from an uninhabited area of Qila Abdullah.

Separate cases were registered under the Anti-Narcotics Act against the accused and further investigations were under process, he added.