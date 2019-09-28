ANF seizes 1440 kg drugs, rounded up five drug peddlers

The Anti-Narcotics Force, Rawalpindi in its crackdown against drug peddlers and smugglers across the district, rounded up five suspects and recovered 7 kg heroin, 4 kg Charas, 3 kg opium and 120 of 40 grams addictive pills from their possession during last seven days

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force, Rawalpindi in its crackdown against drug peddlers and smugglers across the district, rounded up five suspects and recovered 7 kg heroin, 4 kg Charas, 3 kg opium and 120 of 40 grams addictive pills from their possession during last seven days.

According to a spokesman, during an operation, the ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a Suzuki Bolan vehicle near Chungi No. 26 Islamabad and recovered 3 kg of hashish that was concealed tactfully and apprehended Mohammad illyas.

During second operation, the ANF Rawalpindi held Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti at Tarkai Toll plaza on Jhelum road and recovered 1.1 kilograms of heroin from his possession.

During third operation, the ANF Rawalpindi seized 2kg of hashish from a woman identified as Bass Bibi.

During fourth Operation, two women, Shamim and Bakhart Bibi were arrested from Mandra Toll plaza and seized 1.4kg of heroin from their possession.

During another operation, the ANF Rawalpindi seized 1kg of opium and 4kg of hashish from a van and held Chinar Gul.

In a raid, the ANF Rawalpindi near Chungi no. 26, Islamabad seized 2kg of Opium and apprehended Saeed Ahmed.

In another raid, the ANF Rawalpindi stopped a motorcyclist namely Faqir Mohammad near Usmaniya restaurant on GT Road and seized 120 addictive pill from his possession.