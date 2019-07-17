ANF seizes 1502 kg drugs worth Rs 2.76 bln in 26 operations

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan seized 1502 kgs narcotics valuing Rs 2.76 billion in international market, arrested 39 culprits including three females and impounded 12 vehicles while conducting 26 counter-narcotic strikes

According to ANF spokesman, the seized drugs comprised of 842.55 kg Hashish, 500.465 kg Amphetamine, 115.11 kg Opium, 42.419 kg Heroin, 800 grams Methamphetamine and 4000x Xanax Tablets.

In an intelligence based operation, ANF Quetta intercepted an unattended Zamyad Vehicle near Tehsil Dalbadin District Chagai and recovered 500 kg Amphetamine. In another operation, ANF Quetta intercepted a car at Chaman-Quetta Road, near Saranan Bazar and recovered 18 kg Hashish from secret cavities of the vehicle. Resultantly an accused identified as Sami Ullah resident of Qilla Abdullah was arrested on the spot. In third operation, ANF Quetta raided at general area of Zamran, District Panjgur and seized 94 kg Hashish. In fourth operation, ANF Quetta intercepted a car near Lak Pass Toll Plaza, Quetta and recovered three kg Heroin and 10 kg Hashish which was concealed in secret cavities of the vehicle. Resultantly, an accused namely Ghulam Hussain r/o Quetta was arrested.

ANF Rawalpindi arrested an accused identified as Shah Jahan r/o North Waziristan at Islamabad International Airport and recovered one kg Hashish. In another operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested an accused namely Asfandyar Alias Afu r/o Rawalpindi and recovered 250 grams Heroin, 1.2 kg Opium and 30 gram Amphetamine. He was arrested near Street No 29, Safari Homes, Sector B, Bahria Town, Rawalpindi. In third operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested an accused namely Asif r/o Rawalpindi and his lady accomplice namely Farzana Alias Farri r/o Rawalpindi on recovery of 2.4 kg Opium, 550 grams Heroin and 80 grams Amphetamine. Both were arrested near Hotel Chai Khana, Main Boulevard, Bahria Town Phase IV, Rawalpindi. In fourth operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested two accused namely Syed Amar Bukhari r/o Rawalpindi and a lady accomplice namely Haila Liaqat Alias Sehr r/o Karachi and seized 1.2 kg Opium, 250 grams Heroin and 80 grams Amphetamine. They were arrested near Shaheen Chemist, Bahria Town, Phase VIII, Rawalpindi. In fifth operation, ANF Rawalpindi recovered 2.4 kg Opium, 550 gram Heroin and 80 grams Amphetamine from personal possession of the two arrested accused namely Asim Khan r/o Islamabad and Umer Sultan r/o Rawalpindi. Both were arrested near Exit Gate of Bahria Town, Police Foundation, Islamabad. In sixth operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested two accused persons namely Hidayat Ullah r/o D.I Khan and Sajid r/o Mansehra and recovered 2.4 kg Opium, 550 grams Heroin and 15 grams Amphetamine. They were arrested near PWD Bus Stop, Express way, Islamabad. In seventh operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested an accused namely Bakht Ullah Jan r/o Bannu at Islamabad International Airport and recovered 4000x Xanax Tabs (weighing 810 gram) which was concealed in his bag. In eighth operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested an accused namely Inayat Ullah r/o Hangu at Islamabad International Airport and recovered 250 grams Heroin, 350 grams Hashish and 180 grams Amphetamine which was concealed in his trolley bag.

ANF Lahore intercepted a troller near Shell Petrol Pump, placed at Wazirabad-Sialkot Road, Begowal and recovered 12 kg Hashish besides arresting two persons Fakhar Hayat r/o Attock and Ameer Nawaz r/o Mianwali.

In another operation, ANF Lahore intercepted Land cruiser V-8 and Vigo Double Cabin on intelligence based information near Ravi Toll Plaza, Lahore. During Search of the vehicles, 15 kg heroin was recovered. Resultantly, six accused persons onboard namely Rana Sana Ullah, Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Aslam, Sibtain Haider, Usman Ahmed, Muhammad Umar Farooq and Amir Rustam all r/o Faisalabad were arrested. In third operation, ANF Lahore intercepted motorcycle near Al-Aziz Petroleum PSO, Multan and recovered 1.2 kg Opium and 12 kg Hashish from personal possession of two arrested accused namely Sami Ullah & Asif Khan both r/o Laki Marwat. In fourth operation, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a car near Govt High School, Kot Gujran, Multan and recovered 4.8 kg Hashish. A person onboard namely Muhammad Ilyas r/o Faisalabad was arrested.

In an intelligence based operation, ANF Peshawar intercepted a Truck near Kohat Toll Plaza and recovered 103.750 kg Opium. Two accused, Jamshed Khan and Junaid Khan both r/o Swabi were also arrested. In another operation, ANF Peshawar intercepted a Vitz car near Motorway Toll Plaza, Peshawar and recovered 2.4 kg Hashish. Two persons onboard namely Dawood Shoukat and Tawab Khan both r/o Peshawar were arrested. In third operation, ANF Peshawar arrested an accused namely Haider Ali r/o Khyber Agency and recovered 560 grams Opium which was concealed in his foot wears. He was arrested near Motorway Toll Plaza, Peshawar when he was travelling in passenger van. In fourth operation, ANF Peshawar arrested an accused namely Zahid r/o Khyber Agency and recovered 1.2 Kg Hashish which was concealed in his foot wears. He was arrested from passenger van near Motorway Toll Plaza, Peshawar. In fifth operation, ANF Peshawar arrested four accused persons including a lady namely Nazama Bibi, Muhammad Hussain, Hameed Ullah and Mumraiz Khan, all r/o Rawalpindi and recovered 1.8 kg Hashish from purse of the lady accused. All were arrested from a passenger van near Motorway Toll Plaza, Peshawar.

ANF Karachi conducted an intelligence based operation near Sonari Point, Mubarik Village, Kemari Town, Karachi and recovered 675 kg Hashish and four kg Heroin. The seized drugs were kept hidden for handing over to some other narcotics gang. In another operation, ANF Karachi intercepted a container at QICT, Karachi and recovered 18.019 kg Heroin which was tactfully concealed in 37x Cartons of bed sheets. In third operation, ANF Karachi intercepted a motorcycle near Total Petrol Pump, Al-Asif Square, Super Highway, Karachi and recovered 800 grams Methamphetamine from the possession of two arrested accused persons namely Asif Hussain & Hassan Ali both r/o Karachi. In fourth operation, ANF Karachi intercepted Suzuki Bolan near Attock Petrol Pump, Northern Bypass, Karachi and recovered one kg Hashish from personal possession of the arrested accused namely Muhammad Naseer r/o Quetta. In fifth operation, ANF Karachi raided at House located Ahmed Goth, Sector R-4, Gulshan-e-Maiymar, Karachi and recovered 10 kg Hashish. A person onboard namely Galawat Khan r/o Karachi was arrested.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 while further investigations are underway.